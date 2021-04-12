Both the Anoka-Hennepin, Osseo Area and Brooklyn Center Community school districts have announced distance learning and school closures for the second day this week following a police shooting in Brooklyn Center Sunday and subsequent unrest.
Brooklyn Center Community Schools announced that the district will remain in distance learning through Wednesday, April 14.
District officials will reevaluate the learning model Wednesday evening for the remainder of the week.
All programs, including Centaur Plus and Centaur Beginnings, and all after-school activities are also canceled. Buildings will be open for meal distribution, essential items pick-up and other resources for the community.
In the Osseo Area School District, distance learning will be in place for Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park Schools again on Tuesday, April 13.
Kidstop and after-school and evening activities for those schools are also canceled.
According to Superintendent Cory McIntyre, “Our goal with this decision is to help ensure the safety of students and staff in the areas where there is the greatest potential for concern, as evidenced by the current heightened presence of law enforcement due to public safety concerns.”
This only applies to schools located in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park. If students who live in those communities attend schools in Osseo or Maple Grove, they will attend school as usual.
In the Anoka-Hennepin School District, Jackson Middle School and Champlin Park High School will offer asynchronous digital learning for all students.
Evergreen Park Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Oxbow Creek Elementary and Riverview Early Childhood Center will be closed with no digital learning.
Students who live in Brooklyn Center or Brooklyn Park and attend another district school will not be provided transportation and will be considered an excused absence.
