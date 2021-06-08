The Robbinsdale Diggers Garden Club is looking for the best garden in Robbinsdale to award Millie Hisey’s Robbinsdale Landscape Beautification Award. The award recognizes one Robbinsdale resident each year for their landscape beautification efforts.
To nominate, send the nominee’s name and address, phone number and a photo if possible to robbinsdalediggers@gmail.com.
The nominated garden must be in Robbinsdale and nominee must be a Robbinsdale resident. The nomination is for gardens that can be viewed by the public, from the street, sidewalk or alley. Nominees cannot be a current Diggers Garden Club member.
Nominations must be submitted by Sunday, Aug. 1.
The winner will be announced in September and honored with a plaque at Robbinsdale City Hall, a complementary one-year membership to the Diggers Garden Club and a trophy.
