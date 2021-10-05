Kacy Deschene is challenging incumbent Bill Harvey in a race for the seat representing District 3 on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board.
District 3 includes Champlin, portions of Dayton and the northwestern section of Coon Rapids.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Early voting is available now.
Learn more and find your polling place at mnvotes.org.
Kacy Deschene
City of residence: Champlin
Age: 38
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration - University of St. Thomas
Occupation: Risk manager
Years lived in school district: 31
Community involvement: Parent Teacher Organization and Champlin-Dayton Athletic Association - coaching soccer and basketball
Website: kacyforschoolboard.com
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a parent of two kids in the district, and an alumni of the district myself, I am invested in the decision making that will occur over the next four years. I have been a leader on my school’s parent teacher organization since my oldest started kindergarten, and I have coached their various teams. In my day job as a risk manager, I know how to approach complex problems, analyze every detail and find solutions that work. I will use this experience to collaborate with fellow board members and tackle any problems that face the school community. I will bring to this school board a fierce determination to give all our children the very best schools we can give them.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
My priorities include;
1. Keeping all students safe at school. Especially LGBTQ+ students and students of color.
2. Supporting a culture of listening and learning; especially ensuring that a variety of perspectives (including those who have been traditionally marginalized) are given a chance to speak – and are really heard.
3. Expanding opportunities and choices for students and families. This includes expanding curricular choices in our high-schools, and offering expanded access to early childhood education options in the district.
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID-19?
The school district has an obligation to protect teachers and students from COVID-19. They can do this by following the recommendations of state and local health experts. Following the science, these experts call for masking indoors at school, which I support. This is the best way for us to keep students and teachers safe and in-school. Giving our students the ability to protect themselves and those they care about (friends, parents and teachers) is protective for their mental health, and their ability to process the trauma of the pandemic.
Bill Harvey
City of residence: Champlin
Age: 56
Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration, MSU Mankato
Occupation: Project manager - Anton Group LLC (pre-COVID), department supervisor - The Home Depot (post-COVID)
Years lived in school district: 26
Community involvement: Anoka-Hennepin School Board 2013 - current. Volunteer with the schools for many years reading to children, volunteering with the PTO and serving as a CDAA coach. Past vice president of Champlin Park Vocal Music Association.
Contact information: wjharvey65@gmail.com, 763-458-3657
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My goal is to continue all of the great work being done to support our community.
I have been serving proudly and humbly. I would like to continue to “give back” to the communities that I serve! There are a lot of great things going on in the Anoka-Hennepin Schools and I am very excited to continue serving.
We consistently score above the state average in all areas and we should be proud of that.
We also feel that we can do better and strive for that every day.
We graduate approximately 3,000 students each year (more than any other school district in Minnesota) and I am honored to attend many of the graduation commencement ceremonies to celebrate with our families.
What are three priorities you want to accomplish if elected?
I am incredibly proud of our community and our schools. I have worked tirelessly to support the communities and schools that I serve.
1) Student achievement is always a top priority of a school board member. We all need to work together to reach every child regardless of circumstance, to support their academic progress and their ability to be a productive member of our society. I feel that a philosophy of “continuous improvement” in our schools is the right way to reach “all” children.
2) School funding is always a challenge. One very important area of concern is the underfunding of special education at the state level that “shortchanges” Anoka-Hennepin Schools approximately $30 million per year.
3) We are very proud of how fiscally responsible and respectful of our taxpayers we are in Anoka-Hennepin, but compared to other school districts, we are “property poor” and do not receive the same funding. I will continue to fight for equal funding for Anoka-Hennepin families.
What, if anything, do you believe the school district should do to protect teachers and students from COVID-19?
Anoka-Hennepin leaders and staff at ALL levels have worked and planned tirelessly to protect the physical, emotional, academic and mental health of all of our students, staff, employees and families since long before COVID-19.
District leadership and staff at every level have taken extreme precautions and used every resource available to create a safe, healthy and welcoming environment!
We will continue to do so.
