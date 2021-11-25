BP25STdevelop.jpg
Buy Now

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Brooklyn Park resident Carol Woehrer, center, discusses the development guide recommendations for the former Park and Ride lot located at Noble Parkway and Highway 610 Nov. 16 in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers. The Brooklyn Park Economic Development Authority purchased the 7-acre lot from Metro Transit for $1.2 million in 2018 for the purposes of redevelopment. The development recommendations will be presented to the City Council and Planning Commissions.
BP25STdevelop2.jpg
Buy Now

Barbara Raye, with the Center for Policy Planning and Performance, facilitates a discussion among residents during a workshop to finalize development recommendations for the Noble Parkway and Highway 610 Park and Ride lot. Redevelopment workshops for the lot began in March 2020, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments