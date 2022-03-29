Law enforcement is conducting an investigation after a dead body was found in Shingle Creek.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, a dead body was found in the creek March 20 at approximately 2:45 p.m.

“This incident is being actively investigated,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The investigation is being conducted in cooperation with Hennepin County Water Patrol, the Hennepin County Crime Lab and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments