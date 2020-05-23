Daonna Depoister is running as a DFL candidate in Minnesota House District 45A, which includes Crystal, New Hope and eastern Plymouth. The district is currently served by retiring Rep. Lyndon Carlson (DFL-Crystal).
“I want to sincerely thank State Rep. Lyndon Carlson for his many years of excellent service to our state and to our local communities,” said Depoister. “Personally, I’m running for this office because I’ve had a variety of meaningful life experiences that have prepared me for this moment.”
Depoister believes that in order to begin resolving many social issues, these issues need to be addressed: health care, affordable housing, increasing the minimum wage, and addressing the education achievement gap, to empower families.
“In these days of extreme partisan division, a global pandemic, and low trust in government, I am running to help restore trust and unity,” said Depoister. “I plan to do this by listening to the voices of the residents in my communities, including those who are often left out of the political process.”
Depoister and her husband have lived in the district for 23 years while raising their two sons in Plymouth. She’s been a parent volunteer, has served on several councils, and chaired school committees. They have also been active at their church. As the parent of a special needs child, she has also been a guest speaker on “Inclusion Issues” through the Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners organization.
Depoister has 20 years of business experience in the financial services industry, was appointed by the Minnesota Legislature to serve on the Family Building Task Force, has helped to write legislation and has done grassroots lobbying. She served as the Midwest Regional President of Resolve (the national infertility association), as well as their legislative advocacy chair for 10 years, and has served on several boards of nonprofit organizations.
