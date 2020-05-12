Armstrong seniors Katherine Cannon and Cora Roehm were team captains for the Falcons’ varsity dance team this season, and Cooper junior Sophia Scheveck was one of the top dancers for the Hawks.
All three earned all-conference selections.
Scheveck collected an All-Metro West Conference award, and captains Cannon and Roehm were named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference team this season.
Cannon and Roehm also helped Armstrong take 11th as a team in the 2AAA section in both high kick and jazz at Edina High School.
- Anthony Iozzo
