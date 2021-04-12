A curfew will begin in the Twin Cities metro area at 7 p.m. tonight (April 12) and run until 6 a.m. tomorrow, according to information released by Gov. Tim Walz and public safety officials from around the metro area.
The curfew includes Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties and is in response to the civil unrest after the Sunday shooting by a police officer of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old man, in Brooklyn Center.
"It's devastating and heartbreaking that we're here once again to address the death of a Black man during an interaction with police," Walz said at the Minnesota Operation Safety Net press conference.
There will be increased presence of Minnesota National Guard and law enforcement officers.
Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke said just over 500 Guard personnel were activated as of Monday morning and plans were in place to increase that number in the coming days as closing arguments approach in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Businesses and community resources are closing early, including libraries. All Hennepin County libraries will close at 5 p.m. today, April 12. Services will resume as scheduled on Tuesday.
