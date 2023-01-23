P219NW_Winterlude1.jpg

Community members of all ages showed up for Crystal’s inaugural Winterlude event in 2022. The festival, which will return Saturday, Feb. 4, invites families to Valley Place Park for an afternoon of kicksledding (shown above), skating, ice bocce and more. (Submitted photo)

Family friendly event will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at Valley Place Park 

Winterlude, Crystal’s family friendly wintertime event, is set to return next month.

P219NW_Winterlude2.jpg

Ice bocce on the Valley Place Park skating rink was among the many activities offered during last year’s Winterlude festival. The event is set to return Saturday, Feb. 4. (Submitted photo)

