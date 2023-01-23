Family friendly event will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at Valley Place Park
Winterlude, Crystal’s family friendly wintertime event, is set to return next month.
The Winterlude gathering debuted in 2022 in an attempt to provide outdoor festivities for community members of all ages, according to Scott Berggren, recreation services manager for the city of Crystal.
“Overall, I think it went really well,” Berggren said. “The weather cooperated, which was nice. ... We had some decent participation and people sampling all the different activities we had planned. It was super fun.”
This year’ event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Crystal’s Valley Place Park, 6822 32nd Ave. N.
In addition to the park’s popular sledding hill and skating rinks, the free event will feature a variety of activities, including kicksledding on the east side of the park. Kicksleds will be provided by Three Rivers Park District.
Families will be able to build their own snow person using kits provided in the park’s warming house and make use of leftover cardboard from the holidays by creating a cardboard sled to race against others.
There will also be a sled share system for those who don’t bring a sled of their own.
“It’s like a Little Free Library, in a sense, for sleds,” Berggren said. “It has some slots where people can put sleds so if someone shows up to the hill and doesn’t have a sled they can pull one out of the library and use it and then put it back when they’re done.”
The city is also encouraging Winterlude guests to bring a new or used sled to donate if they are able.
Those interested in a more casual activity can head to Valley Place Park’s outdoor skating rink for ice bocce, which is a cross between bocce and curling.
New for this year’s event, Party Crashers RC Racing will be inviting guests to drive remote controlled cars on the ice.
“We thought we’d have them bring their cars so kids and adults can swing by and try out a unique experience,” Berggren said.
For those who want to hang out indoors, there will be crafts and activities inside the park’s warming house.
Kidsdance will also be there to provide music during the event.
For more information about the Crystal Winterlude event, visit crystalmn.gov.
