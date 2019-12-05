winterfest

Winterfest, a free event, will be 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 7, inside and outside the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N.

Activities will include Santa Claus, make and take crafts, horse-drawn hayrides, DJ music by Kidsdance, candy cane hunt, outdoor petting zoo by Animals of Walton’s Hollow, and refreshments for sale.

Almsted’s Fresh Market, Crystal VFW 494 and Auxiliary and Team McDaniel support the event.

