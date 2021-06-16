crystal logo

Focusing on equity and inclusion, the city of Crystal invites people who work, live or worship in Crystal to a virtual conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.

The conversation is open to the public with an opportunity to share observations and expectations for Crystal. The large- and small-group discussion will be facilitated by ImpactLives, a local non-profit that seeks to advance understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Participants can submit their name and email at meetings@crystalmn.gov and join the virtual meeting at bit.ly/34sTmd6.

