The Crystal Environmental Quality Commission’s municipal stormwater report that was originally scheduled as a public meeting, will be online 7 a.m., Thursday, April 23. The meeting will still be open to the public, but only for those with online access.

The report will be delivered as a Zoom teleconference meeting. Members of the public interested in logging into this meeting online will need to download the Zoom meeting application. The meeting is taking place in a virtual environment because city buildings are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

To participate, use these instructions:

- Visit https://zoom.us/j/557947189

- Meeting ID: 557 947 189

- One tap mobile

- Find local number at https://zoom.us/u/ajgNNy9N8.

Info: 763-531-1000 or customerservice@crystalmn.gov

