During this holiday season, all seven of the US Storage Centers in Minnesota and Iowa, including the center located at 5217 Hanson Court, N., in Crystal, will be drop-off locations for the “Spirit Food Drive 2020.”
US Storage Centers partner with many nonprofit organizations to provide storage space and will offer more space for food donations this year.
Those in the community may drop off nonperishable food items that will be distributed to local food shelfs and churches for holiday meals and day-to-day nourishment to those in need.
Info: 763-571-5482 or desiree.stark@usstorage.net
