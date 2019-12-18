Judges from the West Metro Fire Auxiliary have completed judging and today announce the winners of the Crystal Sparkles Holiday Lighting Contest.
The winners of the single-family residential displays are:
- 1st Place ($100) goes to George and Orla McClure, 6324 Fairview Ave. N.; and
- 2nd Place ($50) goes to Karen Lincoln, 4706 Xenia Ave. N.
The annual contest is sponsored by the West Metro Fire Auxiliary and the Light of Crystal. The contest is designed to promote community spirit and light up Crystal for the holidays.
Nominations were judged on creativity, artistic design and the overall visual effect.
A representative from the West Metro Fire Auxiliary will attend the Tuesday, Jan. 7, city council meeting to presenting the awards with Mayor Jim Adams.
The following shows all the nominations for 2019 ...
