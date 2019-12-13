Nominated Houses Map.indd

Nine nominations were received for judging in the 2019 Crystal Sparkles lighting contest. The winners will be formally recognized at the Crystal City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The chance to nominate a friend or a business for the Crystal Sparkles Holiday Lighting Contest ended Thursday, Dec. 12, but now you have a chance to go out and check the lights around town.

A total of nine nominations were received this year.

For a look at the locations, check out  this map

The annual lighting contest, sponsored by the West Metro Fire Auxiliary and Light of Crystal, is being judged Sunday, Dec. 15.

According to the city, “winners will be ... recognized at the Crystal City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.”

Residents were asked to nominate their favorite outdoor holiday lighting display in the city of Crystal (home or business) as part of the Crystal Sparkles Holiday Lighting Contest.

The entries are judged in one of the following categories:

• Single-family residence - first place, $100; second place, $50; and

• Commercial business, first place, $100.

The winners will be announced here on the Sun Post website, as well as Facebook and Twitter.

