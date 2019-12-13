The chance to nominate a friend or a business for the Crystal Sparkles Holiday Lighting Contest ended Thursday, Dec. 12, but now you have a chance to go out and check the lights around town.
A total of nine nominations were received this year.
For a look at the locations, check out this map:
The annual lighting contest, sponsored by the West Metro Fire Auxiliary and Light of Crystal, is being judged Sunday, Dec. 15.
According to the city, “winners will be ... recognized at the Crystal City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.”
Residents were asked to nominate their favorite outdoor holiday lighting display in the city of Crystal (home or business) as part of the Crystal Sparkles Holiday Lighting Contest.
The entries are judged in one of the following categories:
• Single-family residence - first place, $100; second place, $50; and
• Commercial business, first place, $100.
The winners will be announced here on the Sun Post website, as well as Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.