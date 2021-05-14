Hennepin County Dispatch received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. Friday, May 14, regarding gunfire outside of businesses in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Brunswick Avenue North in Crystal.
Crystal Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard stated in a release that additional callers reported individuals running from the scene, while others got into a vehicle and left the scene. Crystal police, along with officers from the Robbinsdale Police Department, located many spent bullet casings in the parking lot and along the sidewalk in front of the business. While canvassing the area with the assistance of K9, officers didn’t find any individuals with injuries, no people who had been involved and no damaged property. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab responded to assist in processing the scene.
Hubbard stated, “Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers were notified that a private vehicle dropped off two individuals at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are working to determine if this is related to this incident. Investigators are also working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and why it occurred where it did.”
Preliminary information, according to Hubbard, indicates this shooting is not related to any of the businesses in the area.
“Based on the preliminary view of surveillance footage in the area, we do not believe this was a random incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time,” Hubbard said.
To report any information about this incident, call the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1020.
