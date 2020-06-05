The city of Crystal is seeking volunteers who want to be more involved in the community by participating on boards, commissions and task forces.
These governmental bodies offer advice and support to the city and City Council on a variety of issues.
Some three-year vacancies may not be renewed at the end of the year, creating more opportunities. For more information regarding these vacancies, call the assistant city manager at 763-531-1132.
Vacancies exist on the Environmental Quality Commission, the Bassett Creek Watershed Commission, the Employee Review Board and the METRO Blue Line Extension Advisory Committee.
Terms expiring at the end of 2020 include seats on the Planning Commission, Charter Commission and Parks & Recreation Commission.
To apply, visit crystalmn.gov/our_city/boards_and_commissions.
