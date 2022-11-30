Winterfest, a longtime Crystal tradition, is returning Saturday, Dec. 3, after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community event will include a visit from Santa, who will arrive at 10 a.m. to the Crystal Community Center riding in a West Metro Fire-Rescue District fire truck.(Submitted photo)
After taking two years off (or moving to an online format) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Winterfest event will be back in-person 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N., Crystal.
The community festival serves as a kick off to winter and features a variety of activities for the entire family. The event will offer both indoor and outdoor activities, so guests will have plenty of fun options to choose from no matter what the weather.
“We encourage people to dress for the weather because there are things they can do outside as well,” said Scott Berggren, recreation services manager for the city of Crystal.
In the community center’s north parking lot, there will be a walk-through petting zoo and horse-drawn hayrides to welcome families.
Inside the community center’s gyms will be more fun options, including games, make-and-take crafts, a candy cane walk with prizes, a Kidsdance DJ playing music and performances from the Crystal Recreation dance program.
Santa will arrive to the festivities at 10 a.m. riding in a West Metro Fire-Rescue District fire truck and will be ready to hear what’s on children’s Christmas wish lists.
The event is free, and there will be concessions available for purchase.
“Winterfest has always been very popular,” Berggren said. “Families really enjoy coming out for it. ... And we’re really excited to bring it back to the community this year after two years off.”
