Winterfest, a longtime Crystal tradition, is returning Saturday, Dec. 3, after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community event will include a visit from Santa, who will arrive at 10 a.m. to the Crystal Community Center riding in a West Metro Fire-Rescue District fire truck. (Submitted photo)

Family festival will be Saturday, Dec. 3

A wintertime tradition is returning to Crystal.

Crystal’s Winterfest event will offer plenty of make-and-take crafts Saturday, Dec. 3, inside the Crystal Community Center. (Submitted photo)

