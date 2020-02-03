‘Neighbors’ award nominations being accepted until March 15 in Crystal
Nominations are now being accepted in Crystal for the “Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors” award.
For the fourth year, the awards will honor and thank great neighbors in Crystal.
If a community member has a kind and thoughtful neighbor who helps out, volunteers in the community or was there during an emergency, the city wants to celebrate them.
Nominations will be accepted until March 15. The chosen nominees will receive their award at the Tuesday, April 21, city council meeting, during National Volunteer Week.
The nomination form is available at Crystal City Hall and Crystal Community Center and online at ci.crystal.mn.us/news/what_s_new/neighbor_award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.