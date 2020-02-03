neighbors

‘Neighbors’ award nominations being accepted until March 15 in Crystal

Nominations are now being accepted in Crystal for the “Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors” award.

For the fourth year, the awards will honor and thank great neighbors in Crystal.

If a community member has a kind and thoughtful neighbor who helps out, volunteers in the community or was there during an emergency, the city wants to celebrate them.

Nominations will be accepted until March 15. The chosen nominees will receive their award at the Tuesday, April 21, city council meeting, during National Volunteer Week.

The nomination form is available at Crystal City Hall and Crystal Community Center and online at ci.crystal.mn.us/news/what_s_new/neighbor_award.

Load comments