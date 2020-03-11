Crystal’s annual Family Fun Night draws large crowd Mar 11, 2020 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Families had their choice of activities March 6 at the Crystal Community Center. (SUBMITTED PHOTO BY MIKE PETERSON The annual Family Fun Night was held at the Crystal Community Center Friday, March 6.A variety of activities was made available to the Crystal residents who attended. Using a variety of writing and drawing instruments, families participated in drawing activities during the March 6 Family Fun Night at the Crystal Community Center. (SUBMITTED PHOTO BY MIKE PETERSON) Armstrong High School National Honor Society students volunteered at the March 6 Family Fun Night in Crystal. They assisted youngsters with applying temporary tattoos. (SUBMITTED PHOTO BY MIKE PETERSON) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2020 Reader Choice Winners Festival Foods Sun Post Sections / Magazines Readers' Choice Winners Spring Weddings Community Guides Current Sections Restaurant Guide Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpring Lake Park Hy-Vee opening date pushed back — againFire destroys structure at Dan & Jerry's in MonticelloPerson found dead in Lakeville home; firearm found at sceneDiffley Road could go on a ‘diet’Maple Grove approves plan for 106 homesState: Carver County resident tests positive for COVID-19Victim in Savage Target shooting identified as Burnsville teen; suspects arrestedChase in Eagan leads to foot chase through the middle of I-35ELF Council responds to letter about an expensive chairRogers OKs moratorium exemption to allow redeveloped Broadway Pizza site Images Videos CommentedJeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover (3)Unresponsive government created Trump, Brexit (2)Commissioners pledge commitment to Second Amendment (1)Barry M. Moore (1)Letter: Where to get our energy (1)The value of studying voting with today’s youth (1)Traffic signal going near Menards, Famous Dave’s in Coon Rapids (1)Letter: Time for someone to challenge Hovland (1)Letter: Wooddale Avenue bike lanes would be dangerous (1)Verneille J. Berkhahn (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.