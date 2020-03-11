P219coFamilyFunNight1.jpg

Families had their choice of activities March 6 at the Crystal Community Center.

The annual Family Fun Night was held at the Crystal Community Center Friday, March 6.

A variety of activities was made available to the Crystal residents who attended.

P219coFamilyFunNight2.jpg

Using a variety of writing and drawing instruments, families participated in drawing activities during the March 6 Family Fun Night at the Crystal Community Center.
P219coFamilyFunNight3.jpg

Armstrong High School National Honor Society students volunteered at the March 6 Family Fun Night in Crystal. They assisted youngsters with applying temporary tattoos.
