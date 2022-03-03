Crystal resident Kyle Larsen has been named chief financial officer for Children’s Home Society of Minnesota. He also serves as the controller for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, an affiliate organization and partner in adoption.
In his new position, Larsen will oversee financial operations for Children’s Home, including strategic planning, stewardship of financial resources and integrity of internal controls and reporting systems.
“I’m excited to serve Children’s Home,” Larsen said. “It’s a great organization dedicated to a deeply important mission of creating families and uniting children with loving parents and safe homes.”
Larsen has provided operational support to Children’s Home since 2012 when the organization teamed up with Lutheran Social Service as a partner in adoption through a management agreement, and later, as an affiliate organization. Larsen has also held a variety of management roles over his 19 years with Lutheran Social Service. Currently as controller, he leads the accounting team for Lutheran Social Service and its affiliate organizations.
Larsen, a certified professional accountant, received his bachelor’s degree in Accounting and master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University, based in St. Paul. He served as treasurer of Lutheran Campus Ministry for six years and is a current board member of the Lutheran Financial Managers Association.
Larsen and his wife of 27 years, Patty, live in Crystal, and they have an adult daughter. Larsen is a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Crystal.
