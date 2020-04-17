Crystal Public Works: Keeping the city’s infrastructure intact and running

COVID-19 will have short- and anticipated long-term impacts on everyone and everything, including the personnel who keep a city’s infrastructure going.
In Crystal, Public Works Director Mark Ray has led the effort to keep the city’s pipes flowing.
But he and other city leaders worry about every possibility.
“One of the biggest concerns we have is that some sort of event – a severe storm, sewer backup, water main break – would impact where people are living and currently trying to stay at home,” he said.
But there are other worries, too. Managing personnel, meetings and work situations to take social distancing into account; and making sure day-to-day needs are met.
One of the most frustrating things for the city department personnel is flushing habits.
“Flush toilet paper only down the toilet,” Ray said. “We have already had at least one sanitary sewer pump get clogged due to items other than toilet paper being flushed.”
To continue to do the work of the city, the department is still fully staffed, Ray said, and there have been no employees out with any suspected COVID-19 symptoms.
“Operationally, we have made some changes, but are still generally doing what we would normally be doing this time of year,” Ray said.
That includes transitioning from winter to summer operations.
The crews will also continue to sweep streets and keep catch basins free of debris. Maintaining the sewer jetting program to reduce the risk of sewer backups is also one of the essential projects that are keeping personnel busy.
Parks have been popular destinations during the stay-at-home period, and Ray said the need to continue with maintenance and trash removal on city property is important.
“Public works makes ‘normal’ happen,” Ray said, “From providing safe and reliable water, to collection of wastewater, to an efficient transportation network, and welcoming recreation areas. The stay-at-home effort depends on us continuing to provide essential services that support overall public health.”
Some staff shifting has caused the department to juggle projects. However, for the mill and overlay road projects scheduled for this summer in the southern areas of the city, “the contractor has indicated he would like to start in late April or early May,” Ray said. “Our utility reconstruction project is currently out for bid and there does appear to be a lot of interest. So, we are hopeful that project will move forward as well.”
Part of the preparation for a public works project is notifying residents. Previously, the city has corresponded with residents primarily by phone, email or postal delivery. “So not much has changed there,” Ray said. “We try and minimize in-person contact. Unless it is an emergency, we will not enter buildings for routine checks or maintenance.”
All guidelines to meet safe distancing criteria are followed as best as the situation provides and changes being implemented have come about out of the need for personal safety.
“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on what used to be normal routines. In some ways we will be better when it comes to responding to future emergencies because of changes we were forced to make,” Ray said. “On the downside, this crisis can be emotionally and mentally draining for people and we need to make sure we take care of each other in that way as well.”
