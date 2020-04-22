Crystal postpones Becker Park grand-opening event

For 70 years, Crystal’s Becker Park has been the jewel of the municipality’s park system.
This spring, the city was set to officially unveil the multi-million-dollar improvements that were made at the park last summer and fall.
That was until COVID-19 interfered.
With stay-at-home orders in place, the city has been forced to close facilities and cancel events and programs - including the grand opening festivities May 16 for Becker Park.
The city is postponing the park festivities in the hope that it will be possible to celebrate later this summer.
Over the past three to four years, the city has worked to make significant changes and upgrades to the park, helping to make it a “more vibrant and welcoming year-round gathering place for all members of the community,” the city stated in a recent release.
The park now includes an inclusive playground for a wide range of ages and abilities, an at-grade fountain for cooling off on hot days, an outdoor performance lawn with a covered stage and much more.
But enjoying those amenities and improvements at the park will be on hold until city officials feel comfortable in allowing public participation and usage.
Though a new date has not yet been selected, Parks and Recreation Director John Elholm said they are monitoring the situation each day and will provide updates as needed.
Parks and trails are open
According to city information on its website, the parks and trails are open.
“The city encourages their use; however, please practice appropriate distancing and safety measures. Pick-up games, team sports or other group gatherings should not take place,” reads the web page.
Picnic shelters and sport field rentals will not be available until at least June 1.
The city is also discouraging playground usage.
The city recently stated in a release, “While it’s important to get outside, the city discourages playground use. Playground surfaces are not sanitized, so be safe and stay off. Kids are encouraged to find other ways to be active outside.”
The city is also asking residents and visitors to practice social distancing when in parks. That includes staying away if exhibiting symptoms, following CDC guidelines on personal hygiene and sharing the trails and open spaces while keeping a 6-foot distance from others. Dog parks are of considerable concern because overcrowding at these parks occurs frequently.
Info: Visit https://trimurl.co/nvyMpb; for more about the park, visit beckerpark.com; or for activities ideas, visit the rec department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/crystalrec.
