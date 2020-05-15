The Crystal Police and West Metro Fire-Rescue District open house set for Thursday May 28, has been postponed, according to city officials.

The annual event would have included display vehicles, several police and fire demonstrations, and information from a variety of partnering agencies.

It is unclear whether the event will be rescheduled or whether it will be canceled. Officials will make that decision at a later date.

Info: Call Crystal city offices at 763-531-1000 or email customerservice@crystalmn.gov.

