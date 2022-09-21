Included in the department’s Sept. 6-12 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 6- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 3200 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7300 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
- Driving while under the influence of alcohol on the 4900 block of County Road 81.
- Theft, warrant arrest and fleeing a police officer on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Two reports of theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Sept. 7 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Second-degree assault and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5900 block of 38th Avenue North.
Sept. 8 - Theft by swindle on the 5700 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Two reports of theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
Sept. 9 - Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 3100 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 6300 block of 56th Avenue North.
Sept. 10 - Fifth-degree drug possession, possessing a pistol without a permit in a public place, possessing a pistol without a serial number and possessing a machine gun or short-barreled shotgun near the corner of Willow Bend and 56th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
Sept. 11 - Driving after license suspension near the corner of Bass Lake Road and Sherburne Avenue.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft and driving after license suspension on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of 47th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
Sept. 12 - Theft on the 5300 block of 48th Avenue North.
- Theft and warrant arrest on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft and giving a police officer a false name on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
