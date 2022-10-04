Included in the department’s Sept. 20-26 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 20 - Fleeing a police officer and damage to a squad on the 6600 block of 67th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 4200 block of County Road 81.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Possession of ammo or firearm while having a previous felony conviction near the corner of Douglas Drive North and West Broadway.
- Theft and trespassing on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Motor vehicle personal injury on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Trespassing on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 5900 block of Jersey Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
Sept. 21 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of West Broadway and 56th Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 5900 block of Wets Broadway.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
Sept. 22 - Motor vehicle property damage on the 3600 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 4800 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Sept. 23 - Financial transaction card fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on th 3400 block of Florida Avenue North.
Sept. 24 - Theft on the 5700 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
- Driving without a valid license near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North.
- Trespass noticed served on the 6400 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Drug possession in a motor vehicle near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Driving after license revocation near the corner of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
Sept. 25 - Warrant arrest near the corner of Colorado Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North.
- Third-degree assault on the 4700 block of Georgia Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
Sept. 26 - Trespass notice served on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 5600 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving while impaired and third-degree driving while impaired on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest on the 3400 block of Lee Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 4600 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
