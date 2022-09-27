Included in the department’s Sept. 13-19 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 13 - Theft on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
Sept. 14 - Trespassing on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- First-degree damage to property, receiving stolen property, criminal vehicular operation, speeding, driving after license revocation, reckless driving, fleeing an officer and failing to stop after a traffic collision near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Toledo Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property and theft on the 3300 block of Winpark Drive.
Sept. 16 - Driving after license cancellation and fleeing a police officer near the corner of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place and receiving stolen property on the 4200 block of County Road 81.
- Warrant arrest on the 4600 block of Adair Avenue North.
Sept. 17 - Giving false information after a traffic collision on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Sept. 18 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired and fifth degree drug possession near the corner of Bass Lake Road and Zane Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5400 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Simple robbery on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
Sept. 19 - Warrant arrest, drug possession and giving an officer a false name near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property and theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 53rd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after license revocation, fleeing an officer and giving an officer a false name on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- First-degree damage to property on the 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 900 block of Willow Bend.
- Driving after license cancellation near the corner of Oregon Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage on the 6300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Brunswick Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.