Included in the department’s Oct. 4-10 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 4 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Identity theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
- Third degree driving while impaired and driving after license revocation near the corner of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
- Speeding, failing to yield right of way to emergency vehicle and failing to carry proof of insurance on th 4500 block of 58th Avenue North.
Oct. 5 - Identity theft on the 4700 block of Florida Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle on the 5700 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Fifth-degree drug possession near the corner of Jersey Avenue North and 57th Avenue North.
Oct. 6 - Fourth-degree arson on the 5300 block of Hanson Court North.
- Theft on the 7600 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary on the 4200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
Oct. 7 - Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 66th Avenue North and Highway 252.
- Interfering with privacy by installing a surreptitious device on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5500 block of Regent Avenue North.
Oct. 8 - Motor vehicle property damage on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 9 - Warrant arrest and giving an officer a false name on the 6300 block of 52nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 10 - Trespass notice served on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Theft and warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
