Included in the department’s Oct. 18-24 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 18 - Theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 18 - Theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Trespassing on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 19 - Theft on the 6800 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
Oct. 20 - Theft and first-degree burglary on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree burglary on the 5500 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Receiving a stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Lowry Avenue North and York Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
Oct. 21 - Theft on th 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 7500 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Motor vehicle property damage on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North.
Oct. 22 - Traffic collision on the 4100 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
- Hit-and-run motor vehicle property damage near the corner of Corvallis Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Driver failed to stop after traffic collision near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 5400 block of 51st Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer on the 4400 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 23 - Noise complaint on the 4800 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 7300 block of 32nd Avenue North.
- Possession of ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction near 36th Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault on the 4800 block of Welcome Avenue North.
Oct. 24 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and first-degree damage to property near the corner of County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard.
- Theft-by-swindle on the 6300 block of 55th Avenue North.
- Driver failed to stop after traffic collision near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.
