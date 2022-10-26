Included in the department’s Oct. 11-17 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 11 - Trespass notice served on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
- Driving after license cancellation near the corner of 59th Avenue North and West Broadway.
Oct. 12 - Theft on the 4800 block of Edgewood Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7700 block of 36th Avenue North.
Oct. 13 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest and receiving stolen property on the 4500 block of Zane Avenue North.
Oct. 14 - Giving a police officer a false name and warrant arrest on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
- Theft and trespass notice served on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree drug possession and theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 15 - Warrant arrest on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Oct. 16 - Two thefts on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- First-degree aggravated robbery near the corner of Byron Avenue North and West Broadway.
Oct. 17 - Disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process on the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6300 block of Lombardy Lane.
- Theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer and theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
(0) comments
