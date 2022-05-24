Included in the department’s May 10-16 reports were these incidents:

May 10 - Warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Disorderly conduct on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Traffic collision at the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest, theft and giving an officer a false name on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 11 - Motor vehicle property damage at the corner of Zane Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.

May 12 - Warrant arrest on the 6500 block of Corvallis Avenue North.

- Theft on thee 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Traffic collision with unattended vehicle on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue North.

May 13 - Theft on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

May 14 - Warrant arrest on the 5900 block of Kentucky Avenue North.

- Criminal vehicular operation at the corner of 36th Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3400 block of Zane Avenue North.

- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.

May 15 - Warrant arrest on the 5700 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and warrant arrest at the corner of County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property at the corner of 50th Avenue North and Quail Avenue North.

May 16 - Warrant arrest on the 4000 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Theft on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Two reports of theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

