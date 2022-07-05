Included in the department’s June 21-27 reports were these incidents:

June 21 - Driving after licensee cancellation on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

- Financial transaction card fraud on th 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of hypodermic needles on the 4800 block of Florida Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Fifth-degree assault on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

June 22 - Receiving stolen property, driving after license revocation and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Fairview Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 5600 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 6900 block of 54th Avenue North.

June 23 - Theft on the 4700 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 7500 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Warrant arrest near the corner of 51st Place North and West Broadway.

June 24 - Fourth-degree damage to property and driving after license revocation near the corner of 32nd Avenue North and Kentucky Avenue North.

- Theft on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

June 25 - Theft on the 5000 block of Fairview Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on th 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.

June 27 - Driving while impaired and driving after license revocation near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Sherburne Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Corvallis Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Speeding and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property, theft and possession of hypodermic needles on the 5600 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

