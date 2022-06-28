Included in the department’s June 14-20 reports were these incidents:
June 14 - Warrant arrest near the corner of West Broadway and 51st Place North.
- Theft, warrant arrest and giving a police officer a false name on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Warrant arrest, giving a police officer a false name, fleeing in a motor vehicle and damage to a squad on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft and warrant arrest on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
June 15 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
June 16 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5200 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
June 17 - Obstructing the legal process and warrant arrest on the 4000 block of Idaho Avenue North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 6300 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 5000 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
June 18 - Second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 47th Avenue North and Brunswick Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, warrant arrest and possession of ammo or a firearm with a previous felony conviction near the corner of 66th Avenue North and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of Elmhurst Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.
June 19 - Warrant arrest on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving while impaired and driving without a valid license on County Road 81.
June 20 - Theft on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Fifth degree assault and theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
