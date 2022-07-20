Included in the department’s July 5-11 reports were these incidents:
July 5 -Driving after license revocation in an uninsured vehicle on the 4900 block of County Road 81.
-Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
-Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway Avenue.
-Disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
-Trespass notice served, warrant arrest and giving an officer a false name on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
July 6 -Third-degree burglary on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
-Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
-Warrant arrest on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
-First-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.
-Financial transaction card fraud on the 4800 block of Xenia Avenue North.
-Firearm or ammunition violation, driving after license revocation and receiving stolen property near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
-Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
July 7 -Fifth-degree drug possession on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
-Trespass notice served on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
July 8 -Theft on the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
-Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
-Third-degree damage to property near the corner of 34th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North.
July 9 -Second-degree driving while impaired, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, speeding, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol and driving after license revocation near the corner of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
July 10 -First-degree damage to property and discharging a firearm within a city on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
-Theft on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
July 11 -Theft on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.