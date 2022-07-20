Included in the department’s July 5-11 reports were these incidents:

July 5 - Driving after license revocation in an uninsured vehicle on the 4900 block of County Road 81.

- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

- Disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- Trespass notice served, warrant arrest and giving an officer a false name on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.

July 6 - Third-degree burglary on the 4900 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway.

- Warrant arrest on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.

- First-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Financial transaction card fraud on the 4800 block of Xenia Avenue North.

- Firearm or ammunition violation, driving after license revocation and receiving stolen property near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.

July 7 - Fifth-degree drug possession on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

- Trespass notice served on the 4900 block of West Broadway.

July 8 - Theft on the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Third-degree damage to property near the corner of 34th Avenue North and Noble Avenue North.

July 9 - Second-degree driving while impaired, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, speeding, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol and driving after license revocation near the corner of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.

July 10 - First-degree damage to property and discharging a firearm within a city on the 4900 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

July 11 - Theft on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

