Included in the department’s July 26 to Aug. 1 reports were these incidents:
July 26 - Third-degree driving while impaired and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol on the 7000 block of 53rd Avenue North.
Included in the department’s July 26 to Aug. 1 reports were these incidents:
July 26 - Third-degree driving while impaired and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol on the 7000 block of 53rd Avenue North.
July 27 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
July 28 - Warrant arrest on the 4000 block of Idaho Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 6600 block of 38th Avenue North.
- First-degree aggravated robbery on the 6300 block of 56th Avenue North.
July 29 - Theft on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 4700 block of Douglas Drive North.
July 30 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Hanson Court North and West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
July 31 - Warrant arrest near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Regent Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired and speeding near the corner of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 4800 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Robbery on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Driving after license cancellation on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 1 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 48th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- First-degree damage to property on the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Theft by swindle on the 5700 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.