Included in the department’s July 19-25 reports were these incidents:
July 19 - Theft and third-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Motor vehicle hit and run on the 5200 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Counterfeit currency on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Receiving stolen property on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
July 21 - Theft near the corner of 48th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
July 22 - Theft on the 3600 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5600 block of 57th Avenue North.
July 23 - Warrant arrest near the corner of West Broadway and Corvallis Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Jersey Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
- Traffic collision on the 5500 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
July 24 - Theft of a motor vehicle and driving after license cancellation on the 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
July 25 - Theft and pawning another person’s property without consent on the 4900 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
