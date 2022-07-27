Included in the department’s July 12-18 reports were these incidents:
July 12 - Driving after license cancellation near the corner of West Broadway and 54th Avenue North.
- Speeding and third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and Lakeland Avenue North.
July 13 - Driver failed to stop after a traffic collision on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
July 14 - Receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Corvallis Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of Cedar Lake Road and Highway 169.
- Second-degree driving while impaired, refusing to submit to a chemical test and driving after license cancellation on the 4400 block of West Broadway.
July 15 - Third-degree burglary and fourth-degree damage to property on the 6000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Fairview Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
July 16 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired and refusing to submit to a chemical test near the corner of 76th Street West and Newton Avenue South.
- Speeding and carrying a pistol without a permit near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Kentucky Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 7200 block of 36th Avenue North.
July 17 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
July 18 - Warrant arrest on the 5600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 4700 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Mail theft on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue North.
