Included in the department’s Jan. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:

Assault

Jan. 2 - 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue North; 5800 block of West Broadway

Jan. 6 - 5000 block of 56th Avenue North

Controlled substance

Jan. 6 - 5300 block of West Broadway

Criminal damage to property

Jan. 7 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North

Disorderly conduct

Jan. 2 - 5500 block of Toledo Avenue North

Jan. 6 - 5000 block of 56th Avenue North; 3500 block of Perry Avenue North

Disturbing the peace/interfering with 911 call

Jan. 6 - 5000 block of 56th Avenue North

Fraud/identity theft

Jan. 3 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North

Jan. 6 - 5600 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North

Motor vehicle recovered

Jan. 2 - 5600 block of 32nd Avenue North

Theft

Jan. 2 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North; 6400 block of Brentwood Avenue North; 8300 block of 32nd Avenue North

Jan. 3 - 4100 block of Hampshire Avenue North

Jan. 6 - 6800 block of 56th Avenue North; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

