Included in the department’s Jan. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
Assault
Jan. 2 - 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue North; 5800 block of West Broadway
Jan. 6 - 5000 block of 56th Avenue North
Controlled substance
Jan. 6 - 5300 block of West Broadway
Criminal damage to property
Jan. 7 - 5200 block of Hanson Court North
Disorderly conduct
Jan. 2 - 5500 block of Toledo Avenue North
Jan. 6 - 5000 block of 56th Avenue North; 3500 block of Perry Avenue North
Disturbing the peace/interfering with 911 call
Jan. 6 - 5000 block of 56th Avenue North
Fraud/identity theft
Jan. 3 - 6000 block of 56th Avenue North
Jan. 6 - 5600 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North
Motor vehicle recovered
Jan. 2 - 5600 block of 32nd Avenue North
Theft
Jan. 2 - 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North; 3100 block of Winnetka Avenue North; 6400 block of Brentwood Avenue North; 8300 block of 32nd Avenue North
Jan. 3 - 4100 block of Hampshire Avenue North
Jan. 6 - 6800 block of 56th Avenue North; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
