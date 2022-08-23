Included in the department’s Aug. 9-15 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 9 - Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5500 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 7000 block of Fairview Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession on the 4800 block of Idaho Avenue North.
- Theft near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Zane Avenue North.
Aug. 10 - Disorderly conduct on the 6500 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Aug. 11 - Driver failed to stop following a traffic collision near the corner of Douglas Drive North and West Broadway.
- Theft and trespass notice on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired and driving after license suspension near the corner of 63rd Avenue North and Louisiana Avenue North.
Aug. 12 - Second-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 2700 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
- Pawning another person’s property without consent on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Aug. 13 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest, receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
Aug. 14 - Warrant arrest near the corner of West Broadway and 57th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Adair Avenue North.
Aug. 15 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
