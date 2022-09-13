Included in the department’s Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 30 -Theft and warrant arrest on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.
-Theft on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
-Theft on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 31 -Fourth-degree damage to property on the 4700 block of Nevada Avenue North.
-Warrant arrest on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
-Theft by swindle on the 3900 block of Edgewood Avenue North.
Sept. 1 -Theft on the 6800 block of Cloverdale Avenue North.
-Warrant arrest near the corner of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
-Third-degree driving while impaired in Brooklyn Park.
-Third-degree damage to property on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North.
Sept. 2 -Theft on the 8200 block of Northern Drive.
Sept. 3 -Fourth-degree driving while impaired, criminal vehicular operation and driving without a valid license near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Regent Avenue North.
Sept. 4 -Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Sept. 5 -Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
-Warrant arrest, possession of counterfeit currency, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm with no serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a police officer a false name on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
