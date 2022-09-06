Included in the department’s Aug. 23-29 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 23 -Theft on the 2700 block of Florida Avenue North.
-Theft and tampering with a vehicle on the 3400 block of Orchard Avenue North.
-Motor vehicle property damage on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
-Fourth-degree driving while impaired on the 6200 block of Bass Lake Road.
-Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
-Theft on the 6300 block of 27th Avenue North.
Aug. 24 -First-degree damage to property on the 3500 block of Douglas Drive North.
-Third-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North.
-Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 25 -First-degree burglary and fleeing a police officer on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
-Theft on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
-Theft on the 5600 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
-Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving without a valid license, speeding and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place near the corner of 48th Avenue North and West Broadway.
Aug. 26 -Third-degree burglary on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
-Unlawful deposit of garbage on the 5100 block of Edgewood Avenue North.
-Theft on the 5700 block of 32nd Avenue North.
Aug. 28 -Fire in a single dwelling on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North.
-Theft and fifth-degree drug possession on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.
-Driver failed to stop following a traffic collision near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
-Third-degree driving while impaired, driving after license cancellation and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive North.
-Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 29 -Theft on the 6100 block of 32nd Avenue North.
