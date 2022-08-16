Included in the department’s Aug. 2-8 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 2 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Yates Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Aug. 2-8 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 2 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and Yates Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Theft and resisting an officer on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Driver failed to stop following a traffic collision on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 3 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3300 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft and warrant arrest on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Warrant arrest, leaving the scene after a collision, driving after license revocation and fleeing an officer on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Warrant arrests on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 4 - First-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Cloverdale Avenue North and Elmhurst Avenue North.
Aug. 5 - Theft on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Brunswick Avenue North.
- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
Aug. 6 - Warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.
Aug. 7 - Second-degree driving while impaired on the 3500 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property and driving after license cancellation near the corner of West Broadway and Hanson Court North.
- Reckless driving on the 6000 block of 38th Avenue North.
Aug. 8 - Disorderly conduct on the 2900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Warrant arrest on the 2900 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3200 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 5600 block of West Broadway.
- Theft, obstructing the legal process and fleeing an officer on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Littering, driving after license cancellation and fleeing an officer on County Road 81.
- Animal bite on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.