Included in the department’s Aug. 16-22 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 16 - Two thefts on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft near the corner of Sherburne Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 5600 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.
Aug. 17 - Theft on th 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of West Broadway and Douglas Drive North.
- Disorderly conduct on the 5300 block of West Broadway.
- Theft by swindle on the 5900 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Theft and trespass notice served on the 5500 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 19 - Warrant arrest and driving after license revocation near the corner of 56th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5000 block of 53rd Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle property damage near the corner of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard.
Aug. 20 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3300 block of Florida Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 5600 block of Welcome Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
Aug. 21 - Failure to notify after traffic collision on the 5100 block of West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Trespass notice served on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Aug. 22 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree drug possession and theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
