Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of brave jumpers at numerous locations around the state.
Some of those participating this year make up the Crystal PD Crushers, nine city police officers who will take the plunge Saturday, Feb. 1.
All funds raised go toward programming and events for more than 8,000 athletes statewide.
“We have a dedicated group of officers that have agreed to jump into frigid waters to raise money for Special Olympics. So on Feb. 1st at Fish Lake in Maple Grove we assemble as a group and jump into a hole cut in the ice,” Sgt. Justin Tourville said.
