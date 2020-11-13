crystal badge

Woman found dead in Welcome Avenue home

Crystal Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman found Nov. 12 inside a residence on the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue North.

Officers were dispatched just before 5 p.m. Thursday on a report of an unconscious person at the home. Upon arrival, they found the woman dead inside the residence.

This is being investigated as a suspicious death and police have located a person of interest. While continuing to gather details about this incident, Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard said the preliminary investigation suggests the incident is not random.

“We are not currently looking for any other individuals associated with this incident at this time,” Hubbard stated in a release. “We do not believe there is any danger to the public.”

Anyone who information about this incident is urged to call the Crystal Police tip line at 763-531-1020.

