Woman found dead in Welcome Avenue home
Crystal Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman found Nov. 12 inside a residence on the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue North.
Officers were dispatched just before 5 p.m. Thursday on a report of an unconscious person at the home. Upon arrival, they found the woman dead inside the residence.
This is being investigated as a suspicious death and police have located a person of interest. While continuing to gather details about this incident, Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard said the preliminary investigation suggests the incident is not random.
“We are not currently looking for any other individuals associated with this incident at this time,” Hubbard stated in a release. “We do not believe there is any danger to the public.”
Anyone who information about this incident is urged to call the Crystal Police tip line at 763-531-1020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.