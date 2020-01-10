Department seeking information from public
In the early morning hours of Nov. 26, Crystal Police officers located a fire in the commercial strip mall at 5600 56th Ave. N., along Bass Lake Road.
While firefighters from the West Metro Fire Rescue District got the fire under control quickly, the small businesses in the strip mall sustained significant damage due to the amount of time the fire was burning before being discovered by officers.
The origin and circumstances of this fire are suspicious and the fire has been ruled an arson, according to the police department.
“We believe there are people who may have some information that may be helpful to us in this investigation,” Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard stated in a release Friday.
“Individuals who may have seen anything suspicious around that building or who have heard anything about this fire are urged to come forward. We would like to bring those responsible for damaging these small businesses to justice and are collecting additional evidence to assist with this,” Hubbard added.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the department tip line at 763-531-1020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.