At the Crystal City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Crystal Police traffic officer Andrew Robles received a Grand Slam Recognition from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety for arresting four impaired drivers during a single patrol shift. Officer Robles also received the DWI All-Stars Honorable Mention Banner for officers who arrest the most impaired drivers in Minnesota. At the meeting, Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson (left) said, “The work here is exceptional. The fact that officer Robles can take four in one shift speaks volumes to his skills, his abilities and his service ethic.” Robles also was awarded three hat trick awards for three different shifts in which he arrested three impaired drivers on each of those shifts. He was also the runner-up for the annual MADD Officer of the Year and received an award for that. Office of Traffic Safety Law Enforcement Liaison Bill Hammes (center) said, “This is truly life-saving police work that they are doing out on the street.”(Submitted photo)
