Crystal offers financing assistance to homeowners for home maintenance and energy improvements through grants. The city’s Economic Development Authority provides a grant of 20% of the eligible costs, 40% for some sanitary sewer projects, for home improvement projects. The requirements include that the property must be owner-occupied; household income cannot exceed 110% of metro area median income; eligible costs must total at least $2,000; the property may not receive grants totaling more than $10,000 per year; the application must be submitted and approved before starting your project; and the grant will be paid after the project is completed and inspected.

Fix-up fund loans

The city’s EDA provides an interest rate write-down for Community Fix-up Fund home improvement loans.

Loan amounts may be $2,000 to $50,000. The loan term may be up to 20 years.

The interest rate is 3% (APR 3.165% for a 15-year loan of $50,000). The property must be owner-occupied.

Info: Call the Center for Energy and Environment at 612-335-5884, or visit mncee.org.

