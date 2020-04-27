Fireworks, carnival rides, parades, and other city summer traditions will be on pause this year in New Hope, Crystal, and Golden Valley.
Last week, the Crystal Frolics Committee decided to cancel the 2020 Crystal Frolics, citing anticipated public health conditions. The event was scheduled for July 23-26 at Becker and Welcome parks.
Similar reasoning was used for the postponement of Golden Valley Pride, which was moved to Aug. 29, and the cancellation of the festival replacing Duk Duk Daze in New Hope, which was scheduled Saturday, July 11.
Robbinsdale Whiz Bang, which is scheduled for July 9-12, has not yet been postponed or canceled.
Crystal Frolics
Lynn Haney, the president of the Frolics committee, said in a release announcing the cancellation, “Our decision to cancel was not taken lightly; we did so after much research and deliberation. We are confident we have made the appropriate decision for the health and safety of our community. We have been monitoring the situation for several weeks to better understand the spread and ongoing threat of COVID-19 as well as public health conditions that are anticipated for the end of July.”
The decision was made with city officials and leaders of local service organizations.
Haney said the decision came about “with sensitivity to community sponsors/businesses and with respect to our many volunteers who help make our festival one of the best in the area.”
Citing the “challenging times” communities across the state and country are experiencing, Haney asked for continued support for the annual celebration and to “support our community and shop locally in this time of need!”
There was one sliver of light in Haney’s announcement ... the button contest.
“We will continue with the button contest and the winner will be chosen the first week of May,” she wrote.
The button contest form may be found at trimurl.co/lQGB5x.
“We still want the kids to be awarded for the time they put into their designs,” Haney said. “It will also be a good reminder of the 2020 Frolics that didn’t happen.”
Button designs are due by Thursday, April 30.
The disappointment weighed heavily in Haney’s announcement, but she offered hope for the future.
“We are extremely proud of the community we represent and understand the disappointment this brings. We deeply appreciate your support and patience as we process this difficult decision and its impacts. While these are challenging times, we look forward to Crystal Frolics 2021. We encourage you to get involved to help make it happen!”
New Hope festival
The decision to cancel the New Hope summer festival was made a few weeks ago by officials from the City of New Hope and the main organizer, The New Hope Lions Club.
“Given coronavirus and the construction schedule for the community park, it was too much to plan around for our volunteers,” said New Hope Lion Steve Madson.
Organizers had been busy finalizing new plans and materials for the festival into March when the pandemic began to take hold. A festival rebrand was partly due to conduct issues with teenage attendees during the festival’s evening hours. The rebrand included a new name, New Hope HeyDay, a name the Lions chose from a naming contest. The new name is meant to celebrate the humble origins of the festival, which has been coordinated entirely by community volunteer organizations for more than 50 years.
Madson said the name was chosen for its suggestion of fun and nostalgia, but also did a good job to separate itself from Duk Duk Daze.
The new festival was going to take place on Xylon Avenue between New Hope City Hall and Hy-Vee. Reconstruction of the nearby Civic Center Park and community pool was also slated to be completed in time for the festival, but the cancellation may reduce damaging foot traffic on the park’s new grass.
Fireworks and carnival rides were not going to happen at the 2020 festival due to a limited budget, but the farmers market, kiddie games, and other Duk Duk Daze mainstays were expected at the new festival.
The softball tournament, which has been a staple of the festival since its beginning, has not yet been postponed or canceled. The tournament is scheduled July 17-19. New Hope Athletic Director Steve Ellingson said decisions about the tournament will depend on whether local and state restrictions are still in place in late May.
Pending festivals
The Robbinsdale Whiz Bang Committee said a decision to postpone or cancel had not been reached, but that a decision would be made very soon. (It is possible the decision was reached before this edition went to press; visit post.mnsun.com for updates.)
The Golden Valley Art and Music Festival, scheduled for Sept. 12, has also not made a cancellation announcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.