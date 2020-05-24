Crystal resident Michelle Boone is one of three students in the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences to receive a President’s Student Leadership and Service Award.

Boone, a doctoral student in entomology, received both the Mary A. McEvoy Award for Public Service and Leadership and the President’s Student Leadership & Service Award.

Michelle Boone

“I’m most proud of my leadership experience as the chair of the CFANS Graduate Student Board. My team organized social events and disbursed grants to graduate students. We also ensured that the graduate student voice was heard by CFANS administration and alumni. I’m proud of my team and our accomplishments,” Boone said of her contributions to the university that led to her receiving two awards.

These awards honor students for their leadership and service to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the community.

