Crystal resident Michelle Boone is one of three students in the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences to receive a President’s Student Leadership and Service Award.
Boone, a doctoral student in entomology, received both the Mary A. McEvoy Award for Public Service and Leadership and the President’s Student Leadership & Service Award.
“I’m most proud of my leadership experience as the chair of the CFANS Graduate Student Board. My team organized social events and disbursed grants to graduate students. We also ensured that the graduate student voice was heard by CFANS administration and alumni. I’m proud of my team and our accomplishments,” Boone said of her contributions to the university that led to her receiving two awards.
These awards honor students for their leadership and service to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.